<p>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT BEFORE COMING AT 647-869-1015!!! <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />CAR-PROOF AVAILABLE-NO ACCIDENT!!! DRIVES LIKE NEW!!!<br />UP TO 6 YEARS OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!<br />FOR MORE DETAILS CALL: 647-869-1015 <br />PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE VISITING US!<br />-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />AutoSmart GTA 831 Kipling ave., Toronto,ON M8Z 5G8</p>

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

106,120 KM

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,120KM
VIN 1FTBR3X87MKA67944

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 106,120 KM

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT BEFORE COMING AT 647-869-1015!!! 
CAR-PROOF AVAILABLE-NO ACCIDENT!!! DRIVES LIKE NEW!!!
UP TO 6 YEARS OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
FOR MORE DETAILS CALL: 647-869-1015 
PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE VISITING US!
AutoSmart GTA 831 Kipling ave., Toronto,ON M8Z 5G8

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

AutoSmart GTA

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmart GTA

647-869-1015

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van