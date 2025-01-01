$22,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Transit Connect
XLT|DUAL SLIDING DOORS|REARCAM|2000WPOWER INVERTER
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# NM0LS7T20M1499344, XLT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, XANTREX PROWATT SW 2000 POWER INVERTER (2,000 WATTS), Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision Assist, Lane Keeping System, Driver Alert, Cross Trafic Alert, Pwr. Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, 2 USB Ports, Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., ABS, Traction Ctrl, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
