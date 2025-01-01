Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# NM0LS7T20M1499344, XLT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, XANTREX PROWATT SW 2000 POWER INVERTER (2,000 WATTS), Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision Assist, Lane Keeping System, Driver Alert, Cross Trafic Alert, Pwr. Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, 2 USB Ports, Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., ABS, Traction Ctrl, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2021 Ford Transit Connect

164,000 KM

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Transit Connect

XLT|DUAL SLIDING DOORS|REARCAM|2000WPOWER INVERTER

12695253

2021 Ford Transit Connect

XLT|DUAL SLIDING DOORS|REARCAM|2000WPOWER INVERTER

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7T20M1499344

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# NM0LS7T20M1499344, XLT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, XANTREX PROWATT SW 2000 POWER INVERTER (2,000 WATTS), Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision Assist, Lane Keeping System, Driver Alert, Cross Trafic Alert, Pwr. Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, 2 USB Ports, Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., ABS, Traction Ctrl, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2021 Ford Transit Connect