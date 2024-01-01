Menu
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,964KM
VIN KMTG54LE4MU066095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,964 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Touchscreen, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Genesis G70 include:

Touchscreen
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Around View Monitor
Garage Door Opener
Aux Input

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32284

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Aux input
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
Around View Monitor
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
TOUCHSCREEN
USB Ports
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Lexicon Premium Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

