$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-456-0261
2021 GMC Canyon
2021 GMC Canyon
Denali
Location
The Humberview Group
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6
877-456-0261
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
36,852KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9903590
- Stock #: 3218347A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 3218347A
- Mileage 36,852 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6