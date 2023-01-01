Menu
2021 GMC Canyon

36,852 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

Denali

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,852KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903590
  • Stock #: 3218347A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3218347A
  • Mileage 36,852 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

