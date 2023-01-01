$27,450+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
Sedan LX, BackUpCam, CarPlay, OnStar, LaneDepartAssist, CollisionAvoidance, NoAccident
2021 Honda Civic
Sedan LX, BackUpCam, CarPlay, OnStar, LaneDepartAssist, CollisionAvoidance, NoAccident
Location
BELL AUTO INC.
1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
1-877-378-8581
$27,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12629
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY LOADED, IN PERFECT CONDITION. NO ACCIDENT, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, ONSTAR, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, SATELLITE RADIO, 5-PASSENGER, CLOTH INTERIOR, HARD TOP, HEATED SEATS, REAR CUPHOLDERS, AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), AUTO ON/OFF HEADLAMPS, BUCKET SEAT, CARGO COVER, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, PASSENGER AIRBAG, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, POWER BRAKES, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, REAR DEFOGGER, FOG LIGHTS, REAR DEFROSTER, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, SIDE-FRONT AIR CONDITIONING, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR CUPHOLDER, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE. This 2021 Honda Civic Sedan LX, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $599, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2021HondaCivicLX #HondaCivicLX #2021HondaCivicLX #CivicLX #2021Civic #HondaCivicLX #2021CivicLX #Toronto #TorontoHondaCivicLX #GTAHondaCivicLX #TorontoCivicLX #GreaterTorontoArea #OntarioHondaCivicLX #GTA #Ontario #2021LX Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From BELL AUTO INC.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from BELL AUTO INC.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email BELL AUTO INC.
BELL AUTO INC.
Call Dealer
1-877-378-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-378-8581
Alternate Numbers416-736-8880
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-877-378-8581