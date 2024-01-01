Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Honda Civic

51,640 KM

Details Description Features

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11399086
  2. 11399086
  3. 11399086
  4. 11399086
  5. 11399086
  6. 11399086
  7. 11399086
  8. 11399086
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,640KM
VIN 2HGFC2F81MH008413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,640 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Convenience

Remote Starter
Proximity Key

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Walk Away Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

