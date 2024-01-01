Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE APPROVE EVERYONE!</strong></em></span> NO ACCIDENTS-THE 2021 HONDA CIVIC LX IS A STANDOUT CHOICE IN THE COMPACT SEDAN SEGMENT, OFFERING A WINNING COMBINATION OF STYLE, PERFORMANCE, AND PRACTICALITY. ITS SLEEK EXTERIOR DESIGN EXUDES MODERNITY, WHILE THE WELL-APPOINTED INTERIOR PROVIDES A COMFORTABLE AND ENJOYABLE DRIVING ENVIRONMENT. THE CIVIC LX IS POWERED BY AN EFFICIENT ENGINE THAT DELIVERS A PERFECT BALANCE OF POWER AND FUEL ECONOMY, MAKING IT IDEAL FOR DAILY COMMUTES OR ROAD TRIPS. THE SEDANS PRECISE HANDLING AND SMOOTH RIDE QUALITY CONTRIBUTE TO A PLEASURABLE DRIVING EXPERIENCE, WHILE ITS USER-FRIENDLY INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM KEEPS YOU CONNECTED ON THE GO. SAFETY IS ALSO A TOP PRIORITY WITH ADVANCED FEATURES TO PROVIDE PEACE OF MIND FOR DRIVERS AND PASSENGERS ALIKE. OVERALL, THE 2021 HONDA CIVIC LX IS A RELIABLE AND VERSATILE CHOICE FOR THOSE SEEKING A STYLISH, COMFORTABLE, AND EFFICIENT VEHICLE.<br /><br /><br />****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT**** <br /><br /><br /><br />WE HAVE SKILLED AND KNOWLEDGEABLE SALES STAFF WITH MANY YEARS OF EXPERIENCE SATISFYING ALL OUR CUSTOMERS NEEDS. THEYLL WORK WITH YOU TO FIND THE RIGHT VEHICLE AND AT THE RIGHT PRICE YOU CAN AFFORD. WE GUARANTEE YOU WILL HAVE A PLEASANT SHOPPING EXPERIENCE THAT IS FUN, INFORMATIVE, HASSLE FREE AND NEVER HIGH PRESSURED. PLEASE DONT HESITATE TO GIVE US A CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! WERE HERE TO SERVE YOU!! <br /><br /><br /><br />***Financing*** <br /><br />We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! Its FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY. <br /><br /><br />***Price*** <br /><br />FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing. <br /><br /><br />***Trade***<br /><br />Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one. <br /><br /><br />***About us*** <br /><br />Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. <br /><br /><br />Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind! <br /><br /><br />Buy with confidence and call today 1-877-437-6074 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com <br /><br /><br />Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough <br /><br /><br />***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED*** <br /><br /><br />Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! <br /><br /><br /><br />Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia</p>

2021 Honda Civic

62,509 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

  1. 1721144122
  2. 1721144123
  3. 1721144052
  4. 1721144049
  5. 1721144051
  6. 1721144048
  7. 1721144035
  8. 1721144052
  9. 1721144047
  10. 1721144046
  11. 1721144046
  12. 1721144047
  13. 1721144122
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,509KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2hgfc2f59mh011355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,509 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE APPROVE EVERYONE! NO ACCIDENTS-THE 2021 HONDA CIVIC LX IS A STANDOUT CHOICE IN THE COMPACT SEDAN SEGMENT, OFFERING A WINNING COMBINATION OF STYLE, PERFORMANCE, AND PRACTICALITY. ITS SLEEK EXTERIOR DESIGN EXUDES MODERNITY, WHILE THE WELL-APPOINTED INTERIOR PROVIDES A COMFORTABLE AND ENJOYABLE DRIVING ENVIRONMENT. THE CIVIC LX IS POWERED BY AN EFFICIENT ENGINE THAT DELIVERS A PERFECT BALANCE OF POWER AND FUEL ECONOMY, MAKING IT IDEAL FOR DAILY COMMUTES OR ROAD TRIPS. THE SEDAN'S PRECISE HANDLING AND SMOOTH RIDE QUALITY CONTRIBUTE TO A PLEASURABLE DRIVING EXPERIENCE, WHILE ITS USER-FRIENDLY INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM KEEPS YOU CONNECTED ON THE GO. SAFETY IS ALSO A TOP PRIORITY WITH ADVANCED FEATURES TO PROVIDE PEACE OF MIND FOR DRIVERS AND PASSENGERS ALIKE. OVERALL, THE 2021 HONDA CIVIC LX IS A RELIABLE AND VERSATILE CHOICE FOR THOSE SEEKING A STYLISH, COMFORTABLE, AND EFFICIENT VEHICLE.


****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT**** 



WE HAVE SKILLED AND KNOWLEDGEABLE SALES STAFF WITH MANY YEARS OF EXPERIENCE SATISFYING ALL OUR CUSTOMERS NEEDS. THEY'LL WORK WITH YOU TO FIND THE RIGHT VEHICLE AND AT THE RIGHT PRICE YOU CAN AFFORD. WE GUARANTEE YOU WILL HAVE A PLEASANT SHOPPING EXPERIENCE THAT IS FUN, INFORMATIVE, HASSLE FREE AND NEVER HIGH PRESSURED. PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO GIVE US A CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! WE'RE HERE TO SERVE YOU!! 



***Financing*** 

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY. 


***Price*** 

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing. 


***Trade***

Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one. 


***About us*** 

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. 


Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind! 


Buy with confidence and call today 1-877-437-6074 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com 


Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough 


***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED*** 


Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! 



Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frontier Fine Cars

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC Sedan 71,650 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 101,111 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla CVT for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla CVT 61,715 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frontier Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-759-XXXX

(click to show)

416-759-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Civic