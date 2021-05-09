Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Honda Civic

16,798 KM

Details Description Features

$29,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Honda LaneWatch

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Honda LaneWatch

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9465150
  2. 9465150
  3. 9465150
  4. 9465150
  5. 9465150
  6. 9465150
  7. 9465150
  8. 9465150
  9. 9465150
  10. 9465150
  11. 9465150
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

16,798KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9465150
  • Stock #: 16682
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F75MH004226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16682
  • Mileage 16,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 09/05/2021 with an estimated $5610 of damage. On which a $5610 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Remote Starter
Proximity Key
Power Drivers Seat
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Push Button Start
POWER MOONROOF
Rearview Camera
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Walk Away Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 52,365 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 L...
 20,505 KM
$69,990 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 92,167 KM
$28,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory