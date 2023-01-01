Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

23,545 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

23,545KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10141626
  • Stock #: 19634
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H9XMH239391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
60/40 split folding rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Additional Features

Blind spot information system
ECON mode button
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Proximity Key with Push Button Start
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated rear seats (outboard positions only)
Honda Sensing Technologies
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
12 Way Power Driver Seat
Perforated Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Driver seat position memory
7” Display Audio System
Projector Beam Halogen Headlights with Auto On/Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

