2021 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,990 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 5 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10141626

10141626 Stock #: 19634

19634 VIN: 2HKRW2H9XMH239391

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 23,545 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Navigation HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start Dual-zone Climate Control Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror 60/40 split folding rear seats WIRELESS CHARGING Safety BACKUP CAMERA Lane Departure Warning Forward collision warning system Collision Mitigation Braking System Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Power Tailgate Panoramic Moonroof Additional Features Blind spot information system ECON mode button Lane Keeping Assist System Road Departure Mitigation System AUTO HIGH BEAM Proximity Key with Push Button Start Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Heated rear seats (outboard positions only) Honda Sensing Technologies Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system 12 Way Power Driver Seat Perforated Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow Driver seat position memory 7” Display Audio System Projector Beam Halogen Headlights with Auto On/Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

