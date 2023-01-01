2021 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10383408

10383408 Stock #: 21275

21275 VIN: 2HKRW2H25MH212070

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety BACKUP CAMERA Lane Departure Warning Forward collision warning system Collision Mitigation Braking System Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start Dual-zone Climate Control 60/40 split folding rear seats Additional Features ECON mode button Lane Keeping Assist System Road Departure Mitigation System AUTO HIGH BEAM Proximity Key with Push Button Start Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Honda Sensing Technologies Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow 7” Display Audio System Projector Beam Halogen Headlights with Auto On/Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.