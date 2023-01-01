Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

70,000 KM

Clutch

647-559-3297

LX

LX

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Listing ID: 10383408
  • Stock #: 21275
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H25MH212070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Dual-zone Climate Control
60/40 split folding rear seats

Additional Features

ECON mode button
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Proximity Key with Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
7” Display Audio System
Projector Beam Halogen Headlights with Auto On/Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

