2021 Honda CR-V

34,224 KM

Details Features

$27,491

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

Sport ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 34224 KMS. SPORT PACKAGE

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 34224 KMS. SPORT PACKAGE

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

$27,491

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,224KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H44MH235096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 724002A
  • Mileage 34,224 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
Call Dealer

416-239-XXXX

(click to show)

416-239-1217

$27,491

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

2021 Honda CR-V