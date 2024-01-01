$35,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Honda CR-V
Black Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
2021 Honda CR-V
Black Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,000KM
VIN 2HKRW2H90MH218209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 4,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto High Beam , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Honda CR-V include:
Auto High Beam
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Information System
Wireless Charging
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34954
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Convenience
Proximity Key
Seating
Driver's Memory Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Additional Features
Blind spot information system
ECON mode button
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Perforated Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
7” Display Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Honda CR-V