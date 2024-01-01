Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto High Beam , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Honda CR-V include:<br> <br>Auto High Beam<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Push Button Start<br>Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Blind Spot Information System<br>Wireless Charging<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34954

2021 Honda CR-V

4,000 KM

$35,590

+ tax & licensing
Black Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Black Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
4,000KM
VIN 2HKRW2H90MH218209

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto High Beam , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Honda CR-V include:

Auto High Beam
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Information System
Wireless Charging

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34954

Power Driver's Seat

Bluetooth

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Dual Zone A/C

Proximity Key

Driver's Memory Seat

Push Button Start

Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Blind spot information system
ECON mode button
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Perforated Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
7” Display Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

