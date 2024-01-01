$35,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,177KM
VIN 2HKRW2H91MH209020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,177 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto High Beam , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , 7 Display Audio System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Honda CR-V include:
Auto High Beam
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7 Display Audio System
Econ Mode Button
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Honda Sensing Technologies
Backup Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38283
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Additional Features
Blind spot information system
ECON mode button
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated rear seats (outboard positions only)
Honda Sensing Technologies
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
12 Way Power Driver Seat
Perforated Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Driver seat position memory
7” Display Audio System
Projector Beam Halogen Headlights w/ Auto On/Off
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
