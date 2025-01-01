$33,390+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
2021 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,390
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,000KM
VIN 2HKRW2H93MH230077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Ports , Forward Vehicle Detection , Touchscreen Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2021 Honda CR-V include:
USB Ports
Forward Vehicle Detection
Touchscreen Display
Panoramic Moonroof
Push Button Start
Garage Door Opener
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42249
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Additional Features
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor
12V Outlets
Road Departure Mitigation Setting
Forward Vehicle Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Honda CR-V