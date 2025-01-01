Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Ports , Forward Vehicle Detection , Touchscreen Display and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Honda CR-V include:<br> <br>USB Ports<br>Forward Vehicle Detection<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Panoramic Moonroof<br>Push Button Start<br>Garage Door Opener<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Lane Assist<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 42249

2021 Honda CR-V

43,000 KM

$33,390

+ tax & licensing
12056257

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
43,000KM
VIN 2HKRW2H93MH230077

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Ports , Forward Vehicle Detection , Touchscreen Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Honda CR-V include:

USB Ports
Forward Vehicle Detection
Touchscreen Display
Panoramic Moonroof
Push Button Start
Garage Door Opener
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 42249

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger

Bluetooth

Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start

Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor
12V Outlets
Road Departure Mitigation Setting
Forward Vehicle Detection

