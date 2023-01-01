Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

45,000 KM

Details

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Honda CR-V

|AWD|

2021 Honda CR-V

|AWD|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9636316
  • Stock #: 235842
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H98MH235842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 235842
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.


Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 


Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles’ needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!


We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!


 


All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.


*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
