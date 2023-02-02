Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Honda HR-V

3,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Honda HR-V

2021 Honda HR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda HR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10099227
  2. 10099227
  3. 10099227
  4. 10099227
  5. 10099227
  6. 10099227
  7. 10099227
  8. 10099227
  9. 10099227
  10. 10099227
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,590

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
3,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10099227
  • Stock #: 19379
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H30MM103042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP36 as of 02/02/2023.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Remote Entry
Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane departure warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Mechanical

ECO Assist System

Additional Features

USB Ports
ECON mode button
Lane Keeping Assist System
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Honda Sensing Technology
12v Power Ports
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system2

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2021 Honda HR-V LX A...
 3,000 KM
$32,590 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 40,000 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 109,428 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory