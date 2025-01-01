$24,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda HR-V
LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2021 Honda HR-V
LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,684KM
VIN 3CZRU6H34MM104341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 56539
- Mileage 37,684 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Honda HR-V include:
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 56539
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Honda HR-V