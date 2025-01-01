Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Honda HR-V include:<br> <br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 56539

2021 Honda HR-V

37,684 KM

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda HR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

12636816

2021 Honda HR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,684KM
VIN 3CZRU6H34MM104341

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 56539
  • Mileage 37,684 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Honda HR-V include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 56539

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Climate Control

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Active Lane Keep Assistance

