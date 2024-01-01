$38,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Honda Pilot
Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control
2021 Honda Pilot
Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,626KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNYF6H69MB503207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 32382
- Mileage 79,626 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Intelligent Traction Management System , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Honda Pilot include:
Intelligent Traction Management System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Blind Spot Display
Rain Sensing Wiper
Wireless Charging
Idle Stop
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32382
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Honda Pilot include:
Intelligent Traction Management System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Blind Spot Display
Rain Sensing Wiper
Wireless Charging
Idle Stop
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32382
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Rain Sensing Wiper
Proximity Key
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof
LED Fog Lamps
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Additional Features
homelink
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Leather seating surface
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Display
Idle stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Rear Entertainment System
Intelligent Traction Management System
Auto LED Headlights
Heated 2nd Row Captain Chairs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2017 Honda Accord Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control 92,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 91,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Front Seats 53,056 KM $29,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Honda Pilot