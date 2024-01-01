Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Intelligent Traction Management System , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Honda Pilot include:<br> <br>Intelligent Traction Management System<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Push Button Start<br>Blind Spot Display<br>Rain Sensing Wiper<br>Wireless Charging<br>Idle Stop<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32382

2021 Honda Pilot

79,626 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda Pilot

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda Pilot

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11475566
  2. 11475566
  3. 11475566
  4. 11475566
  5. 11475566
  6. 11475566
  7. 11475566
  8. 11475566
  9. 11475566
  10. 11475566
  11. 11475566
  12. 11475566
  13. 11475566
  14. 11475566
  15. 11475566
  16. 11475566
  17. 11475566
  18. 11475566
  19. 11475566
  20. 11475566
  21. 11475566
  22. 11475566
  23. 11475566
  24. 11475566
  25. 11475566
  26. 11475566
  27. 11475566
  28. 11475566
  29. 11475566
  30. 11475566
  31. 11475566
  32. 11475566
  33. 11475566
  34. 11475566
  35. 11475566
  36. 11475566
  37. 11475566
  38. 11475566
  39. 11475566
  40. 11475566
  41. 11475566
  42. 11475566
  43. 11475566
  44. 11475566
  45. 11475566
  46. 11475566
  47. 11475566
  48. 11475566
  49. 11475566
  50. 11475566
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,626KM
VIN 5FNYF6H69MB503207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 32382
  • Mileage 79,626 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Intelligent Traction Management System , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Honda Pilot include:

Intelligent Traction Management System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Blind Spot Display
Rain Sensing Wiper
Wireless Charging
Idle Stop

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32382

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Rain Sensing Wiper
Proximity Key

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof
LED Fog Lamps

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Additional Features

homelink
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Leather seating surface
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Display
Idle stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Rear Entertainment System
Intelligent Traction Management System
Auto LED Headlights
Heated 2nd Row Captain Chairs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Honda Accord Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Honda Accord Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control 92,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 91,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Front Seats 53,056 KM $29,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Pilot