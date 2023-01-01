Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Elantra

14,508 KM

Details Description Features

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
14,508KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10163781
  • Stock #: 19803
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG3MU076942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Convenience

Remote Starter

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

TPMS
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
8” touchscreen
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 41,000 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 80,772 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 200t F...
 83,100 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory