Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Hyundai Elantra

74,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,500KM
Used
VIN KMHLN4AGXMU187663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
LED Tail lights

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Follow Assist

Additional Features

BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Interior ambient lighting
USB Outlets
AM/FM/MP3
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Pedestrian Detection
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Hands-free Smart Trunk
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Highway Drive Assist
Rear Cross-traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
10.25” Touchscreen
Parking Distance Warning- Reverse
10.25" Full Digital Instrument Cluster
Electrochromic Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Parking Collision Avoidance Assist- Reverse

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Hyundai Sonata Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Sonata Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 26,372 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra L w/ Heated Front Seats, Aux Input for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra L w/ Heated Front Seats, Aux Input 91,100 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise Control, A/C 34,000 KM $34,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra