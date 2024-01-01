$20,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,225KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHLM4AGXMU165634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 95,225 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Automatic Headlights, Power Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Hyundai Elantra include:
Automatic Headlights
Power Heated Mirrors
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure warning
Remote Keyless Entry
Lane Follow Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37330
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Automatic Headlights, Power Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Hyundai Elantra include:
Automatic Headlights
Power Heated Mirrors
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure warning
Remote Keyless Entry
Lane Follow Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37330
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Follow Assist
Additional Features
USB Ports
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Pedestrian Detection
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Hands-free Smart Trunk
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
8” touchscreen
Rear Cross-traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control 101,300 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2022 Volvo XC60 B6 R-Design AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Multi Zone A/C 69,846 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-30 GX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 42,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Hyundai Elantra