2021 Hyundai Elantra

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $17,450 Finance Price: $15,450</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Verified CarFax. 16-inch alloy wheels | Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) | Premium cloth seating surfaces | 6-way manually adjustable drivers seat | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto smartphone integration | Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist | Lane Keeping Assist | Lane Following Assist | Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist | Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist | Driver Attention Warning | Air conditioning | Proximity keyless entry with push-button start | Integrated backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L 4-cylinder engine (147HP) with Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred is a beautifully designed, exceptionally well-equipped, and highly efficient compact sedan that delivers outstanding value and everyday practicality. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its bold and futuristic exterior profile is highlighted by a sleek dark chrome grille, signature LED daytime running lights, and stylish 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside the surprisingly spacious, quiet, and thoughtfully crafted cabin, the Preferred trim ensures you stay completely comfortable with premium cloth seating, intuitive air conditioning, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel alongside heated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the brilliant 8-inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Driven by a highly responsive and incredibly sophisticated 2.0L 4-cylinder engine producing 147 horsepower, paired with a smooth Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), the Elantra delivers an agile, confident, and highly polished driving experience. Complete with an integrated backup camera and a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features—including Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist—this elegant sedan is an incredibly smart, secure, and stylish choice. We have a wide selection of used vehicles to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2021 Hyundai Elantra

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,450

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED | Heated Seats | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14489794

2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED | Heated Seats | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,450

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG8MU134592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC586
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $17,450 Finance Price: $15,450

Verified CarFax. 16-inch alloy wheels | Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) | Premium cloth seating surfaces | 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto smartphone integration | Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist | Lane Keeping Assist | Lane Following Assist | Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist | Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist | Driver Attention Warning | Air conditioning | Proximity keyless entry with push-button start | Integrated backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L 4-cylinder engine (147HP) with Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred is a beautifully designed, exceptionally well-equipped, and highly efficient compact sedan that delivers outstanding value and everyday practicality. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its bold and futuristic exterior profile is highlighted by a sleek dark chrome grille, signature LED daytime running lights, and stylish 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside the surprisingly spacious, quiet, and thoughtfully crafted cabin, the Preferred trim ensures you stay completely comfortable with premium cloth seating, intuitive air conditioning, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel alongside heated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the brilliant 8-inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Driven by a highly responsive and incredibly sophisticated 2.0L 4-cylinder engine producing 147 horsepower, paired with a smooth Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), the Elantra delivers an agile, confident, and highly polished driving experience. Complete with an integrated backup camera and a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features—including Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist—this elegant sedan is an incredibly smart, secure, and stylish choice. We have a wide selection of used vehicles to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$15,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2021 Hyundai Elantra