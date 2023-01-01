Menu
2021 Hyundai KONA

27,834 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Hyundai KONA

2021 Hyundai KONA

Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2021 Hyundai KONA

Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

27,834KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10549635
  • Stock #: 22569
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA9MU617130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0189 as of 08/30/2021.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist control

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers
STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROL

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Downhill brake control

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Management
Lane Change Assist
Rear windshield wipers
Proximity Keyless Entry
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
60/40 Rear Split Seats
3.5" multi Information Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

