$24,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
Trend AWD w/ Urban Edition Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,743KM
VIN KM8K3CA59MU645428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32323
- Mileage 40,743 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Side Mirrors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Hyundai Kona include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Cruise Control
Proximity Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
LED Daytime Running Lights
Lane Change Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32323
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill start assist control
Additional Features
USB
Heated Side Mirrors
Lane Change Assist
AM/FM/MP3
Proximity Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Collision Warning
7.0" Touchscreen Display
Two Tone Exterior Paint
Body Coloured Front and Side Skirt
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA