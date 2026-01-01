$19,850+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
ULTIMATE | AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay
2021 Hyundai KONA
ULTIMATE | AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$19,850
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC500
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CarFax. 18-inch alloy wheels | All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display with Navigation | Head-Up Display (HUD) | Infinity premium audio system | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Wireless device charging | Hyundai SmartSense safety suite | Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection | Blind-Spot Collision Warning | Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning | Lane Keeping Assist | Driver Attention Warning | Automatic climate control | Proximity key with push-button start | Remote engine start | Rearview camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 1.6L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (175HP) with 7-speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate is a standout subcompact SUV that perfectly blends bold, playful styling with premium features and turbocharged performance. Catching eyes across the GTA with its distinctive front fascia and sporty 18-inch alloy wheels, the Kona brings a vibrant energy to everyday driving. As the top-tier Ultimate trim, the meticulously designed cabin spoils you with a power sunroof, premium leather seating, and a heated steering wheel alongside heated front seats to tackle cold Ontario winters. Staying connected is effortless with the 8-inch touchscreen featuring built-in Navigation and seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while the Infinity premium audio system provides an immersive soundtrack. Drivers will appreciate the advanced Head-Up Display (HUD) that keeps vital information directly in your line of sight. Powered by a potent 1.6L turbocharged engine producing 175 horsepower, paired with a quick-shifting 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and intelligent All-Wheel Drive, it delivers an incredibly dynamic, grippy, and responsive ride. Complete with the comprehensive Hyundai SmartSense safety suite, including Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Lane Keeping Assist, the Kona Ultimate is an exceptionally smart, fun, and capable choice. We have a wide selection of used Hyundai Kona to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
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