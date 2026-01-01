2021 Hyundai KONA

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Cash Price: $35,450  Finance Price: $33,450</div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Clean CarFax. 18-inch alloy wheels | All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display with Navigation | Head-Up Display (HUD) | Infinity premium audio system | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Wireless device charging | Hyundai SmartSense safety suite | Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection | Blind-Spot Collision Warning | Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning | Lane Keeping Assist | Driver Attention Warning | Automatic climate control | Proximity key with push-button start | Remote engine start | Rearview camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 1.6L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (175HP) with 7-speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate is a standout subcompact SUV that perfectly blends bold, playful styling with premium features and turbocharged performance. Catching eyes across the GTA with its distinctive front fascia and sporty 18-inch alloy wheels, the Kona brings a vibrant energy to everyday driving. As the top-tier Ultimate trim, the meticulously designed cabin spoils you with a power sunroof, premium leather seating, and a heated steering wheel alongside heated front seats to tackle cold Ontario winters. Staying connected is effortless with the 8-inch touchscreen featuring built-in Navigation and seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while the Infinity premium audio system provides an immersive soundtrack. Drivers will appreciate the advanced Head-Up Display (HUD) that keeps vital information directly in your line of sight. Powered by a potent 1.6L turbocharged engine producing 175 horsepower, paired with a quick-shifting 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and intelligent All-Wheel Drive, it delivers an incredibly dynamic, grippy, and responsive ride. Complete with the comprehensive Hyundai SmartSense safety suite, including Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Lane Keeping Assist, the Kona Ultimate is an exceptionally smart, fun, and capable choice. We have a wide selection of used <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/vehicles?dsp_model=424239 target=_blank rel=noopener>Hyundai Kona</a> to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2021 Hyundai KONA

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai KONA

ULTIMATE | AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14206092

2021 Hyundai KONA

ULTIMATE | AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1780430262316
  3. 1780430262792
  4. 1780430263249
  5. 1780430263678
  6. 1780430264117
  7. 1780430264563
  8. 1780430265014
  9. 1780430265536
  10. 1780430265952
  11. 1780430266433
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
128,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K5CA57MU640674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC500
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $35,450  Finance Price: $33,450

Clean CarFax. 18-inch alloy wheels | All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display with Navigation | Head-Up Display (HUD) | Infinity premium audio system | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Wireless device charging | Hyundai SmartSense safety suite | Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection | Blind-Spot Collision Warning | Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning | Lane Keeping Assist | Driver Attention Warning | Automatic climate control | Proximity key with push-button start | Remote engine start | Rearview camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 1.6L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (175HP) with 7-speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate is a standout subcompact SUV that perfectly blends bold, playful styling with premium features and turbocharged performance. Catching eyes across the GTA with its distinctive front fascia and sporty 18-inch alloy wheels, the Kona brings a vibrant energy to everyday driving. As the top-tier Ultimate trim, the meticulously designed cabin spoils you with a power sunroof, premium leather seating, and a heated steering wheel alongside heated front seats to tackle cold Ontario winters. Staying connected is effortless with the 8-inch touchscreen featuring built-in Navigation and seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while the Infinity premium audio system provides an immersive soundtrack. Drivers will appreciate the advanced Head-Up Display (HUD) that keeps vital information directly in your line of sight. Powered by a potent 1.6L turbocharged engine producing 175 horsepower, paired with a quick-shifting 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and intelligent All-Wheel Drive, it delivers an incredibly dynamic, grippy, and responsive ride. Complete with the comprehensive Hyundai SmartSense safety suite, including Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Lane Keeping Assist, the Kona Ultimate is an exceptionally smart, fun, and capable choice. We have a wide selection of used Hyundai Kona to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autorama

Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-DYNAMIC S P300 | Nav | Panoroof | ACC | BSM for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-DYNAMIC S P300 | Nav | Panoroof | ACC | BSM 137,000 KM $29,850 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 300 4MATIC | Nav | Leather | Panoroof | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 300 4MATIC | Nav | Leather | Panoroof | CarPlay 92,000 KM $26,450 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota C-HR LIMITED | Leather | ACC | Heated Seats | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota C-HR LIMITED | Leather | ACC | Heated Seats | CarPlay 128,000 KM $22,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autorama

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autorama

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-7262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2021 Hyundai KONA