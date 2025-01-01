Menu
<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747322023824_7430409250883386 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2021 HYUNDAI PALISADE </strong></p><p><strong><div><p><span><span>Special </span><span>Financing</span><span> Price: $31,990 / Cash Price: $</span></span><span> 33,990</span></p></div><div><p><span><span>CarFax Available- Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Automatic Transmission | Excellent Service Records. Well Equipped - Comfortable and Refined Interior - Reliable Engineering - Advanced Safety Features. Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get </span><span>Pre-Approved</span><span> from the comfort of your home by </span><span>submitting</span><span> our Easy Online Finance Application: </span></span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</span></span></a><span><span>. </span><span>Well</span><span> match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span>At Queen Auto </span><span>Group</span><span>, </span><span>all </span><span>of </span><span>our </span><span>vehicles</span><span> are </span><span>professionally </span><span>detailed </span><span>inside</span><span> and </span><span>out</span><span>. </span><span>Visit </span><span>us</span><span> at </span><span>our </span><span>Indoor</span><span> Showroom </span><span>regard less </span><span>of </span><span>the </span><span>weather</span><span>. </span><span>To </span><span>schedule</span><span> a test drive, </span><span>contact </span><span>us</span><span> at 416-740-8090. Pick </span><span>your</span><span> Car, Pick </span><span>your </span><span>Payment</span><span>, Drive </span><span>it</span><span> Home. Queen Auto </span><span>Group</span><span> </span><span>Quality </span><span>You</span><span> Can Trust.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span> </span><br></p><br></div><div><p><span><span>Price</span></span><span><span>  </span></span><span><span>Our </span><span>special </span><span>discounted </span><span>price </span><span>is </span><span>base d</span><span>on </span><span>financing </span><span>only</span><span>.</span></span><span><span> </span><span>We </span><span>offer </span><span>quality </span><span>vehicles</span><span> at a competitive </span><span>price</span><span>.  No </span><span>hassle</span><span>. No </span><span>admin </span><span>or </span><span>hidden</span><span> fees. Just </span><span>our </span><span>best </span><span>price</span><span> up </span><span>front</span><span>! </span><span>Prices </span><span>exclude</span><span> HST & </span><span>Licensing</span><span>. </span><span>Although</span><span>every</span><span>reasonable</span><span>effort</span><span>is</span><span>made</span><span>to</span><span>ensure</span><span>the</span><span>information</span><span>provided</span><span>is</span><span>accurate</span><span> and up </span><span>to</span><span> date, </span><span>we</span><span> do notes</span><span> some </span><span>any </span><span>responsibility </span><span>for </span><span>errors</span><span>, </span><span>omissions</span><span>, or typographical</span><span> </span><span>mistakes </span><span>on </span><span>our </span><span>listings</span><span>. </span><span>Prices </span><span>may </span><span>change </span><span>with out </span><span>notice</span><span>. </span><span>Please </span><span>verify </span><span>all </span><span>information </span><span>with </span><span>one </span><span>of </span><span>our</span><span> sales </span><span>associates</span><span>.</span></span><span><span> </span><span>All </span><span>vehicles</span><span> can be </span><span>Certified </span><span>for </span><span>an </span><span>additional</span><span> $895. </span><span>If </span><span>not </span><span>Certified</span><span>, as per OMVIC </span><span>Regulations</span><span>, </span><span>the </span><span>vehicle </span><span>is </span><span>deemed </span><span>to</span><span> be </span><span>not </span><span>drivable</span><span> and </span><span>not </span><span>Certified</span><span>. </span><span>Special </span><span>pricing </span><span>not </span><span>available </span><span>to </span><span>commercial</span><span>, dealer, </span><span>or </span><span>export </span><span>purchasers</span><span>.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span> </span><br></p><br></div><div><p><span><span>Financing</span></span><span><span>  </span><span>Need </span><span>financing</span><span>? </span><span>We </span><span>offer </span><span>rates</span><span> as </span><span>low</span><span> as 6.49% </span><span>with</span><span> $0 Down and No </span><span>Payments </span><span>for</span><span> up </span><span>to</span><span> 6 </span><span>Months</span></span><span><span> (O.A.C)</span></span><span><span>. </span><span>We </span><span>work</span><span> </span><span>with </span><span>major </span><span>banks</span><span> and </span><span>lender stop</span><span> </span><span>help </span><span>you </span><span>secure </span><span>the </span><span>best </span><span>rate </span><span>with</span><span> flexible </span><span>terms</span><span>. </span><span>Apply</span><span>now</span><span>: </span></span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</span></span></a><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span> </span><br></p><br></div><div><p><span><span>Trade</span><span>-In</span></span><span><span>  </span><span>Have</span><span> a </span><span>trade</span><span>-in? </span><span>We </span><span>offer</span><span> top-</span><span>dollar </span><span>for </span><span>your </span><span>vehicle</span><span>. </span><span>Bring </span><span>it</span><span> in </span><span>for</span><span> a no-</span><span>obligation </span><span>appraisal</span><span>.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span> </span><br></p><br></div><div><p><span><span>Queen Auto </span><span>Group</span></span><span><span>  </span><span>One</span><span>of</span><span>Torontos</span><span>most</span><span>trusted</span><span>dealerships</span><span>for</span><span>quality</span><span>pre-owned</span><span>vehicles</span><span>. </span><span>Located</span><span> at </span></span><a href=https://www.google.com/maps/search/304+Bridgeland+Ave,+North+York,+ON?entry=gmail&source=g rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON</span></span></a><span><span>. View </span><span>our</span><span>inventory</span><span>: </span></span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/ rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</span></span></a><span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747322023824_6736645044269334 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></p></div><br></strong></p>

VIN KM8R3DHE7MU223586

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,244 KM

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
BlueLink
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
BlueLink Tracker System
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
3.648 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Nivomat Brand Name Rear Shock Absorbers
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6
Nivomat Suspension

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Machined Finish Alloy
Tires: P245/50R20 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
power recline
Power Fold Into Floor
2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Support
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select
paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver and front passenger seats
driver leg cushion extension and driver's integrated memory system
663 kgs

