$31,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,585KM
VIN KM8R3DHE5MU302707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 53954
- Mileage 71,585 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, 12V Outlet and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Hyundai Palisade include:
Front Heated Seats
Parking Sensors
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
USB Input
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Android Auto
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Apple CarPlay
GPS Navigation
Premium Sound System
Automatic High Beams
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Auto Stop/Start
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Rear Climate Control
Driver Seat Memory System
Touchscreen Display
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Ventilated Front Seats
Climate Control
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Heated Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 53954
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Sunroof
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
