2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 6 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10201884

10201884 Stock #: 20029

20029 VIN: 5NMS5DAL2MH331369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 30,688 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel WIRELESS CHARGING Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 12 Speakers Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Panoramic Moonroof Comfort Dual Zone A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features HEADS UP DISPLAY Power Front Seats Driver Memory Seat USB Ports Harman Kardon Premium Sound System Proximity Keyless Entry Forward Collision Avoidance Assist Driver Attention Warning Surround view monitor Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go AUTO STOP/START Drive Mode Select Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Safe Exit Assist Blind View Monitor Smart Liftgate Remote Smart Parking Assist 10.25" Touchscreen Highway Driving Assist w/ Highway Auto Curve Slowdown Park Distance Warning 110v Power Port Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse Front Heated & Ventilated Seats Remote. Folding 2nd Row Seats 12.3" Instrumentation Cluster Display

