2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

30,688 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Ultimate AWD Caligraphy w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

30,688KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10201884
  • Stock #: 20029
  • VIN: 5NMS5DAL2MH331369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
12 Speakers

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Surround view monitor
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse
Safe Exit Assist
Blind View Monitor
Smart Liftgate
Remote Smart Parking Assist
10.25" Touchscreen
Highway Driving Assist w/ Highway Auto Curve Slowdown
Park Distance Warning
110v Power Port
Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse
Front Heated & Ventilated Seats
Remote. Folding 2nd Row Seats
12.3" Instrumentation Cluster Display

