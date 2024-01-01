$34,490+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,446KM
VIN 5NMS5DAL9MH320949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 40712
- Mileage 45,446 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Memory Driver's Seat , Heated & Ventilated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Memory Driver's Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Blind Spot Assist
Garage Door Opener
Navigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40712
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Memory Driver's Seat
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Convenience
Auto Windshield Wipers
Additional Features
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Around View Monitor
Driver Assistance
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Driver Attention Warning
Hill Descent Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Rear Cross Traffic Assist
SOS Call Support
Forward Safety Assistant
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe