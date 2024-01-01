Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Memory Drivers Seat , Heated & Ventilated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe include:<br> <br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Memory Drivers Seat<br>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>SOS Call Support<br>Blind Spot Assist<br>Garage Door Opener<br>Navigation<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 40712

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

45,446 KM

Details Description Features

$34,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12007093

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12007093
  2. 12007093
  3. 12007093
  4. 12007093
  5. 12007093
  6. 12007093
  7. 12007093
  8. 12007093
  9. 12007093
  10. 12007093
  11. 12007093
  12. 12007093
  13. 12007093
  14. 12007093
  15. 12007093
  16. 12007093
  17. 12007093
  18. 12007093
  19. 12007093
  20. 12007093
  21. 12007093
  22. 12007093
  23. 12007093
  24. 12007093
  25. 12007093
  26. 12007093
  27. 12007093
  28. 12007093
  29. 12007093
  30. 12007093
  31. 12007093
  32. 12007093
  33. 12007093
  34. 12007093
  35. 12007093
  36. 12007093
  37. 12007093
  38. 12007093
  39. 12007093
  40. 12007093
  41. 12007093
  42. 12007093
  43. 12007093
  44. 12007093
  45. 12007093
  46. 12007093
  47. 12007093
  48. 12007093
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,446KM
VIN 5NMS5DAL9MH320949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 40712
  • Mileage 45,446 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Memory Driver's Seat , Heated & Ventilated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Memory Driver's Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Blind Spot Assist
Garage Door Opener
Navigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 40712

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Memory Driver's Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Convenience

Auto Windshield Wipers

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Around View Monitor
Driver Assistance
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Driver Attention Warning
Hill Descent Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Rear Cross Traffic Assist
SOS Call Support
Forward Safety Assistant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Kia Sorento LX V6 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Kia Sorento LX V6 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 110,600 KM $17,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 40,000 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 47,627 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe