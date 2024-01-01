Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation , Bluetooth , Driver Attention Warning and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe include:<br> <br>Navigation<br>Bluetooth<br>Driver Attention Warning<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Heads-Up Display<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>USB Ports<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 42046

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle
12046288

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,000KM
VIN 5NMS5DAL1MH338832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation , Bluetooth , Driver Attention Warning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe include:

Navigation
Bluetooth
Driver Attention Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heads-Up Display
Heated Steering Wheel
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 42046

Vehicle Features

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Power folding side mirrors

Additional Features

Park Assist
Heads-Up Display
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Driver Attention Warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driving Assist
Drive/Terrain Mode Select
SOS Call Assist
360 Rearview Camera
Forward Safety System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Hyundai KONA N Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA N Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 98,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Nav 71,778 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 87,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe