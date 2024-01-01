$31,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,000KM
VIN 5NMS5DAL1MH338832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation , Bluetooth , Driver Attention Warning and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe include:
Navigation
Bluetooth
Driver Attention Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heads-Up Display
Heated Steering Wheel
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42046
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Power folding side mirrors
Additional Features
Park Assist
Heads-Up Display
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Driver Attention Warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driving Assist
Drive/Terrain Mode Select
SOS Call Assist
360 Rearview Camera
Forward Safety System
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe