2021 Hyundai Sonata

133,475 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

133,475KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10177107
  • Stock #: 19884
  • VIN: 5NPEG4JA7MH084228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Following Assist

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

