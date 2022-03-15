2021 Hyundai Sonata

Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/15/2022 with an estimated $2726.16 of damage. On which a $2726 claim was made.

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

68,052KM
Used
VIN 5NPEJ4J23MH067260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Exterior

LED Tail lights
Panoramic Moonroof

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Safe Exit Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Leatherette/Suede Sport Seats
60/40 Rear Split Seats
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Automatic Vehicle Hold
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction Turning Detection

