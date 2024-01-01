$20,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai Sonata
Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2021 Hyundai Sonata
Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,058KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPEJ4J20MH131903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 82,058 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Aux Input, Safe Exit Warning, 6-Speakers and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Hyundai Sonata include:
Aux Input
Safe Exit Warning
6-Speakers
LED Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Heated Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34851
1 OWNER / Aux Input, Safe Exit Warning, 6-Speakers and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Hyundai Sonata include:
Aux Input
Safe Exit Warning
6-Speakers
LED Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Heated Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34851
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-speakers
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Windows & Locks
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Following Assist
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Safe Exit Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist
Rear-Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2017 Mazda CX-3 GT w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Rearview Camera 57,000 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 82,058 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf R Base AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 75,800 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Hyundai Sonata