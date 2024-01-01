Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Hyundai Tucson

98,846 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

98,846KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA40MU379591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,846 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
7 inch Touchscreen Display
Blind Spot Collision Warning w/ Lane Change Assist
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 6 Speakers
Driver's Blind Spot Mirror
Windshield Washer Fluid Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Hyundai Tucson