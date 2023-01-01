2021 Hyundai Venue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 9 7 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10493130

10493130 Stock #: 22071

22071 VIN: KMHRB8A34MU068112

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 41,976 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 4 Speakers Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rearview Camera Traction Control System Hill start assist Comfort A/C Seating 60/40 rear split seat Additional Features Aux input USB port Vehicle Stability Management 8" Touchscreen Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 3.5" LCD Cluster Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.