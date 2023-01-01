Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

41,976 KM

Details Description Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Essential w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Essential w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

41,976KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10493130
  • Stock #: 22071
  • VIN: KMHRB8A34MU068112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
4 Speakers

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System
Hill start assist

Comfort

A/C

Seating

60/40 rear split seat

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Vehicle Stability Management
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
3.5" LCD Cluster Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

