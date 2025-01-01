$27,490+ taxes & licensing
2021 Infiniti QX50
Luxe AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2021 Infiniti QX50
Luxe AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,696KM
VIN 3PCAJ5BB6MF124925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 76575
- Mileage 55,696 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
$27,490
+ taxes & licensing>
2021 Infiniti QX50