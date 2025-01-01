2021 Infiniti QX50

Menu
Details Description Features

$27,490

+ taxes & licensing
13139056

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
55,696KM
VIN 3PCAJ5BB6MF124925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 76575
  • Mileage 55,696 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 76575

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

