NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Zone A/C , PowerLiftgate , Garage Door Opener and more!

The top features for this 2021 Jeep Cherokee include:

Dual Zone A/C
PowerLiftgate
Garage Door Opener
Panoramic Sunroof
Lanesense Warning
Blind Spot Assist Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
USB Port

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41634

2021 Jeep Cherokee

63,362 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

12035518

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,362KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX9MD125252

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,362 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Zone A/C , PowerLiftgate , Garage Door Opener and more!

The top features for this 2021 Jeep Cherokee include:

Dual Zone A/C
PowerLiftgate
Garage Door Opener
Panoramic Sunroof
Lanesense Warning
Blind Spot Assist Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
USB Port

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41634

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Bluetooth

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Memory Driver's Seat

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start

Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
Electronic Parking Brake

Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support
Power Liftgate
LaneSense Warning
Rear Vents 
Blind Spot Assist Assist
Rear Parksense

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Jeep Cherokee