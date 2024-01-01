$28,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,362KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX9MD125252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 63,362 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Zone A/C , PowerLiftgate , Garage Door Opener and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Jeep Cherokee include:
Dual Zone A/C
PowerLiftgate
Garage Door Opener
Panoramic Sunroof
Lanesense Warning
Blind Spot Assist Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
USB Port
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41634
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Memory Driver's Seat
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
Electronic Parking Brake
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support
Power Liftgate
LaneSense Warning
Rear Vents
Blind Spot Assist Assist
Rear Parksense
ad: gallery_incontent_3
2021 Jeep Cherokee