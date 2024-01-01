Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel, Garage Door Opener, 115V Power Outlet and more!

The top features for this 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee include:

Heated Steering Wheel
Garage Door Opener
115V Power Outlet
Bluetooth
Remote Start System
Uconnect 4C
Hill Descent Control
Navigation

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38878

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

74,717 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,717KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG4MC685420

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,717 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel, Garage Door Opener, 115V Power Outlet and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee include:

Heated Steering Wheel
Garage Door Opener
115V Power Outlet
Bluetooth
Remote Start System
Uconnect 4C
Hill Descent Control
Navigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38878

Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Driver's Seat

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control

Hill Descent Control
Hill start assist

Bluetooth

Rear Park Assist

Dual Zone A/C

Blind Spot Monitoring
PUSH START BUTTON
115V Power Outlet
Rear Cross Path Detection
Uconnect 4c
8.4" Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee