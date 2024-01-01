$33,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,717KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG4MC685420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 74,717 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel, Garage Door Opener, 115V Power Outlet and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee include:
Heated Steering Wheel
Garage Door Opener
115V Power Outlet
Bluetooth
Remote Start System
Uconnect 4C
Hill Descent Control
Navigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38878
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Hill start assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
PUSH START BUTTON
115V Power Outlet
Rear Cross Path Detection
Uconnect 4c
8.4" Display
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee