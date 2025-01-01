Menu
<p><strong>2021 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE L LUXURIOUS, POWERFUL & FAMILY-FRIENDLY SUV</strong></p><p>Bold Styling, Refined Comfort & 3-Row Versatility<br>Automatic | 3.6L V6 Engine | 4WD | Smooth Performance & Confident Handling<br>Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History</p><p> <strong>Odometer:</strong> 90 534<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744913456556_6231495385772351 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>KM</p><p>Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)<br><em>Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC</em></p><p><strong>Wholesale Price Available!</strong></p><p> Visit us at <strong>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York</strong><br> Call us for more details or to book a test drive!</p>

$39,500

+ tax & licensing
12428400

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Used
90,534KM
VIN 1C4RJKAG2M8165874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
ParkSense with Stop Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Cross Path Detection
Forward Collision Warning-Plus
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Compass
Full
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Global Telematics Box Module Tracker System
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
87.1 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
626.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 265/50R20 BSW All-Season LRR
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
height adjustment
500 lbs)
948 kgs (6
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline
Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Gloss Black Aluminum
Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4 Flush Display

