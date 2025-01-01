Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Assist , 12V Outlets , Cruise Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Jeep Renegade include:<br> <br>SOS Call Assist<br>12V Outlets<br>Cruise Control<br>Push Button Start<br>Aux Input<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>USB Ports<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 44607

2021 Jeep Renegade

12,000 KM

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
12174157

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
12,000KM
VIN ZACNJDAB5MPN15938

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Bluetooth

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start

Rearview Camera

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Terrain Mode Select
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist

