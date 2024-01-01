Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #28A as of 03/30/2023.

2021 Jeep Wrangler

6,665 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Willys 4X4 Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Willys 4X4 Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11049902
  2. 11049902
  3. 11049902
  4. 11049902
  5. 11049902
  6. 11049902
  7. 11049902
  8. 11049902
  9. 11049902
  10. 11049902
  11. 11049902
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
6,665KM
Used
VIN 1C4GJXAN9MW845494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #28A as of 03/30/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Start System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Trailer Sway Control
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Input
7" DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
UConnect 4
Engine Stop/Start
Automatic LED Headlamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 44,011 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note SV w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Versa Note SV w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth 102,016 KM $14,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus w/ Autopilot, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus w/ Autopilot, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 48,000 KM $37,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler