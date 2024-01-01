Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Assist , Remote Start System , Garage Door Opener and more!

The top features for this 2021 Jeep Wrangler include:

SOS Call Assist
Remote Start System
Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Dual Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats

Stock # 39486

2021 Jeep Wrangler

90,895 KM

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav

11914235

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,895KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN2MW586345

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39486
  • Mileage 90,895 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Assist , Remote Start System , Garage Door Opener and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Jeep Wrangler include:

SOS Call Assist
Remote Start System
Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Dual Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 39486

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start
Hill start assist

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Tire Fill Assist
SOS Call Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Jeep Wrangler