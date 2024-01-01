$37,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,600KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4HJXEN0MW564134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,600 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Start System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Jeep Wrangler include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone A/C
Remote Start System
Automatic Headlights
SOS Call Support
Navigation
USB Port
Rear Air Vents
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 42310
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Start System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Jeep Wrangler include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone A/C
Remote Start System
Automatic Headlights
SOS Call Support
Navigation
USB Port
Rear Air Vents
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 42310
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Alpine Premium Sound System
UConnect
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2023 Acura Integra Elite A-Spec w/ Adaptive Cruise, Heated Rear Seats, Front Power Seats 52,940 KM $34,490 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic EX w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Moonroof, Push Button Start 86,143 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Fit EX w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, A/C 110,442 KM $14,690 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Jeep Wrangler