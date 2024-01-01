Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Start System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.

The top features for this 2021 Jeep Wrangler include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone A/C
Remote Start System
Automatic Headlights
SOS Call Support
Navigation
USB Port
Rear Air Vents

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 42310

2021 Jeep Wrangler

35,600 KM

$37,590

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

12056278

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,600KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN0MW564134

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,600 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Start System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Jeep Wrangler include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone A/C
Remote Start System
Automatic Headlights
SOS Call Support
Navigation
USB Port
Rear Air Vents

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 42310

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth

Automatic Headlights

Dual Zone A/C

Rearview Camera
Hill start assist

REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Alpine Premium Sound System
UConnect
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support

2021 Jeep Wrangler