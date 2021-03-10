Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Wrangler

6,988 KM

Details Description Features

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Altitude, AWD, NAV, CAM, UCONNECT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Altitude, AWD, NAV, CAM, UCONNECT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6732710
  2. 6732710
  3. 6732710
  4. 6732710
  5. 6732710
  6. 6732710
  7. 6732710
Contact Seller

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

6,988KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6732710
  • Stock #: PC6647
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN7MW532443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6647
  • Mileage 6,988 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA ALTITUDE | AWD | 2.0L V6 | APPLE CARPLAY |ANDROID AUTO | KEYLESS ENTRY | AUTOMATIC | ALTITUDE PACKAGE | TRAILER AND TOW PACKAGE | UCONNECT WITH NAVIGATION | HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION WITH HAS SHOCKS | HEATED MIRRORS | POWER WINDOWS | 4G LTE HOTSPOT | ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO | 8.4-INCH TOUCHSCREEN | 220 AMP ALTERNATOR | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CAFAX







Any Wrangler is a beast in the wild, with abilities that put other SUVs to shame. This beast is powered by a 2.0-liter Inline-4 engine good for 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. This vehicle is four-wheel drive and has an automatic transmission with hill start assist. This Unlimited trim can tow up to 3,500 pounds, on/off-road tires, a full-size spare tire, skid plates, tow hooks, foglamps, removable doors, fold-down windshield, power windows, cruise control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.







The UCONNECT Package adds the Navigation With Live Traffic Info, Alipe Audio System, 220 AMP Alternator, Apple Carplay and Androird Auto. The Sahara Altitutde Package compared to standard Wrangler Comes with Wider Steps, Larger Brakes and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Apple CarPlay
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Power
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Tool Kit
Rear
3
Carpet
2
CARGO TRAY
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
6
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Roll Stability Control
trailer stability control
Body side reinforcements
door pockets
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Push-Button Start
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Axle ratio: 3.45
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Rear door type: side-hinged
Running boards: step
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension classification: solid live axle
Front suspension type: multi-link
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Rear suspension type: trailing arms
Spare tire mount location: outside
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wheels: painted aluminum
Rear brake diameter: 13.4
Skid plate(s): front
Courtesy lights: console
Power windows: safety reverse
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Interior accents: chrome
Emissions: 50 state
Mirror color: black
4WD selector: manual hi-lo
4WD type: part time
Door handle color: black
Front bumper color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Parking brake trim: leather
Infotainment: Uconnect
Fender lip moldings: body-color
Front brake width: 1.1
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2
Phone: voice operated
Power outlet(s): 115V front
Steering ratio: 15.6
halogen
locking
Alternator: 220 amps
Grille color: body-color
Window defogger: rear
Running board color: black
Spare wheel type: aluminum
Rear brake width: 0.55
Battery rating: 650 CCA
Rear headrests: foldable
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
door
Storage: bin
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Removable roof: hard top
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
reclining
mast
voice operated
12V front
with washer
Google search
with read function
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
12V cargo area
maintenance-free
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Battery: AGM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 72,578 KM
$79,800 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Disc...
 88,192 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 58,471 KM
$76,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory