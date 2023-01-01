Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Forte

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10155663
  2. 10155663
  3. 10155663
  4. 10155663
  5. 10155663
  6. 10155663
  7. 10155663
  8. 10155663
  9. 10155663
  10. 10155663
  11. 10155663
  12. 10155663
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
27,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10155663
  • Stock #: 19706
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD9ME391997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Hill assist control

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

AM/FM/MP3 Radio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 70,000 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 63,730 KM
$43,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 85,000 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory