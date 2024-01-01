Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Kia Forte

55,085 KM

Details Description Features

$22,590

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

2021 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

55,085KM
Used
VIN 3KPF54AD2ME344110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Additional Features

Driver attention alert system
Blind Spot Detection System
AM/FM/MP3 Radio
Hill-Assist Control
Wireless Phone Charger
Rear Climate Ventilation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Mirrors w/ Turn Signal

2021 Kia Forte