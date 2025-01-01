Menu
2021 Kia Forte

109,965 KM

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Forte

EX+ NO ACCIDENTS | SUNROOF | ALLOYS | BACK UP CAM

13050086

2021 Kia Forte

EX+ NO ACCIDENTS | SUNROOF | ALLOYS | BACK UP CAM

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,965KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD3ME335304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,965 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE APPROVE EVERYONE! ***NO ACCIDENTS***SUNROOF***BACK UP CAM***Elevate your driving experience with this sleek 2021 Kia Forte EX Premium, featuring 109,965 KMS kilometers on the odometer. This compact sedan offers an impressive combination of style, comfort, and advanced technology, making it a perfect choice for both city driving and highway cruising The Forte EX Premium is powered by a responsive engine that balances performance and fuel efficiency, allowing you to enjoy every journey. Inside, it boasts a stylish interior equipped with premium leather seating, a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a host of safety features designed to keep you and your passengers secure. With its spacious cabin and trunk, this vehicle is practical for everyday use. Experience the reliability and modern design of the 2021 Kia Forte EX Premium—your next adventure awaits!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

