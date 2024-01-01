Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Kia Forte5

33,600 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Forte5

GT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte5

GT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
33,600KM
Used
VIN KNAF45A72M5111744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Mechanical

Hill assist control

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Led Headlights
Driver attention alert system
Blind Spot Detection System
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Smart key w/ Push button start
8" Display Audio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 Base AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Lexus RX 350 Base AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav 108,926 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Andoid Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Andoid Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 81,026 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Hyundai KONA Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 77,531 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte5