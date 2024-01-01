$27,490+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia K5
GT - Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2021 Kia K5
GT - Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,128KM
VIN 5XXG64J24MG067645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 74,128 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Lane Following Assist , Air Cooled Front Seats , Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Kia K5 include:
Lane Following Assist
Air Cooled Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Smart Cruise Control W/ Stop & Go
Parking Distance Warning
Heated Front Seats
Heated Side Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37795
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat
Exterior
Heated Windshield
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Sport steering wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Following Assist
Mechanical
Hill assist control
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
Air Cooled front seats
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Smart key w/ Push button start
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Highway Drive Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Collision
Parking Distance warning
Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Kia K5