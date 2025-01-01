$17,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Kia Rio
5-Door LX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
2021 Kia Rio
5-Door LX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,052KM
VIN 3KPA25AD6ME387440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44731
- Mileage 6,052 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Power Moonroof , USB Ports , A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Kia Rio 5-door include:
Power Moonroof
USB Ports
A/C
12V Outlets
Park Assist
Heated Front Seats
Heated steering Wheel
Sport Mode
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44731
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist
Powertrain
Sport Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated steering Wheel
12V Outlets
Power Side Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Clutch
647-559-3297
